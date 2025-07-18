For MoS directs to complete Glow Garden in 4 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Despite the groundbreaking ceremony held last year for a grand Dubai-inspired Glow Garden on 2.5 acres at Swami Vivekananda Garden on TV Centre Road, actual work on the project has yet to begin. In response to the delay, former union Minister of State and MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad conducted a review meeting at Smart City Office on Friday and directed the Delhi-based agency to complete the garden within four months.

₹10-crore CSR project inspired by Dubai

The project, estimated at ₹10 crore, is being executed under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding, with Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) from New Delhi taking the lead. Representatives from BECIL gave a presentation outlining features planned for the Glow Garden. The garden will include Light tunnels, Selfie points, Glowing trees, Pixel light towers, Multi-color light hangers, Energy-efficient LED lights and solar panels.

These elements are designed using modern, visually engaging lighting technologies modeled after similar attractions in Dubai.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil, City Engineer Farukh Khan, Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil, former corporators Kachru Ghodke and Baban Narwade, and Piyush Vijayvargiya from MR Electricals & MR Works, along with other Smart City officials.

Boost to city tourism

Dr Karad expressed confidence that once completed, the garden would become a major tourist attraction and enhance the city's aesthetic appeal. He emphasized the use of eco-friendly technology as a hallmark of the project and stressed the importance of completing it on schedule. “This Glow Garden will add charm to the city and become a highlight for both local residents and tourists,” said the MP during the review.