For the first time, laparoscopic surgery performed at the Municipal Hospital

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

For the first time, free laparoscopic female and family welfare surgeries were performed at the Municipal Corporation’s hospital in Silk Mill Colony on Tuesday. A total of 15 women underwent the surgery. The camp was inaugurated by additional commissioner Ranjit Patil, while the surgeries were conducted under the guidance of medical officer of health Dr. Paras Mandlecha.

In the past two years, the Municipal Corporation’s Health Department has strengthened health services by setting up modern operation theatres at Kaiser Colony Hospital, N-8 Hospital, Nehru Nagar, and Silk Mill Colony hospitals. Nearly Rs 1 crore was spent on each centre. Earlier, only mini-lap surgeries were performed at municipal hospitals. However, due to the dedicated efforts of Dr. Paras Mandlecha, a fully equipped operation theatre has now been established, and laparoscopic surgeries have begun.

Present on the occasion were Dr. Amarjyoti Shinde, Dr. Mukesh Rathod, Dr. Eknath Male, Dr. Govind Narvane, Dr. Babasaheb Unavane, Dr. Pandit Shirsat, Dr. Vijay Davande, Dr. Santosh Deshmukh, Dr. Balkrishna Rathodkar, Dr. Dimple Pardeshi, Dr. Kalpana Rathod, Dr. Suryakumar Thakur, Altaf Shaikh, Meenal Thokal, Bebinanda Zhambare, Sunita Bunge, and Sunanda Sathe.

Photo Caption:

Additional commissioner Ranjit Patil and medical officer of health Dr. Paras Mandlecha inaugurating the camp at the Municipal Hospital, Silk Mill Colony.