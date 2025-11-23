Foreign delegates hail Ajanta as ‘The most beautiful place in the world’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Over 30 cultural envoys from across the world, in the city for ‘Aikyam 2025,’ visited the Ajanta Caves on Sunday and witnessed the site’s extraordinary heritage. Cultural initiative AIKYAM 2025 successfully concluded its three-day celebration on Sunday at the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora.

Captivated by the exquisite paintings, intricate carvings and architectural splendour, several delegates remarked that among global heritage sites, Ajanta stands unmatched. Many described the experience as overwhelming, noting, “The most beautiful place in the world is Ajanta.” Foreign guests who arrived in India for the Aikyam UN@80 event organised by the Sopan Cultural Association at the world-famous Ellora Caves travelled to Ajanta as part of the cultural itinerary. More than 400 foreign delegates took part in the tour. Founded by former Indian Ambassador Monika Kapil Mohta and cultural entrepreneur Siddhant Mohta, ‘Aikyam’ has curated a distinctive cultural journey in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar this year. On the concluding day of the three-day event, organised in collaboration with UNESCO, Maharashtra Tourism and the district administration, delegates from over 30 countries explored the Ajanta Caves. Guides Umesh Jadhav, Vivek Pathak, Sanjay Vaswani and Maya Narsapurkar briefed the visitors on the history and significance of the caves. Conservation assistant Manoj Pawar and other officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (Ajanta Caves) were also present. Delegates described their visit as unforgettable, offering deep insights into India’s magnificent past. They emphasised that Ajanta’s architectural brilliance and artistic heritage deserve wider global recognition. Many noted that the sculptures and carvings have been preserved with exceptional care. Some visitors even chose to experience the caves in traditional palanquins, adding a cultural touch to their tour. The grandeur of the rock-cut monuments, the delicate craftsmanship and the timeless beauty of the murals left the delegation mesmerised. The rich colour palette, expressive detailing and narrative scenes from the life of Buddha made a lasting impression, reflecting the artistic sophistication of ancient India. Rural police deployed heavy security throughout the visit.

Padmapani painting leaves delegates amazed: “How were these caves carved?

The group visited Cave Nos. 1, 2, 10 and 17, with the iconic Padmapani painting emerging as the highlight. Delegates expressed awe many exclaiming “Super!” as they viewed the murals. They keenly asked about the historical context and wondered how such monumental caves were carved centuries ago.