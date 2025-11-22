Foreign guests loved Paithani Sarees; Himroo Shawls

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After exploring the heritage sites, the cultural ambassadors from more than 30 countries showed enthusiastic interest in the city's rich and traditional art and handicrafts. The exquisite Paithani saree, known as the royal textile of Maharashtra, charmed the foreign women visitors as well. By purchasing Paithanis, silk kurtas, Himroo shawls, and finely crafted purses, they helped bring Marathwada’s artisans and their craftsmanship onto a global platform.

After seeing local heritage sites, the guests visited the local markets, immersing themselves in glancing colorful Paithanis, delicate gold-thread (zari) weaving, and the traditional Morpankhi Paithani won the hearts of many foreign visitors. Silk kurtas also received an overwhelming response. Delegates from various countries bought kurtas and Himroo shawls, demonstrating their admiration for Indian attire.

Besides, they showed great interest in handcrafted purses, wallets, and locally designed artistic items. Handcrafted purses made of Marathwada’s handmade paper, intricate patterns, and local designs were a special attraction for the foreign guests.

Boost for traditional textile industry

This shopping spree proved encouraging for local tourism service providers including traders and artisans. The purchases made by international visitors have given a fresh boost to Marathwada’s traditional textile industry, and traders expect global demand for these crafts to rise in the future. Thanks to ‘Aikyam 2025’, not only has heritage tourism received a push, but the event has also opened up strong market opportunities for local arts and handicrafts as clearly reflected in this enthusiastic buying.