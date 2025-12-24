Forest department serves notices to 8,366 encroachers in Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Forest areas in the Marathwada have been rapidly decreasing, and over the past two decades, a significant portion of forest land has been encroached upon. Against this backdrop, the Department of Forest (DoF) has decided to take strict action to remove encroachments on 8,366 hectares of forest land. Notices have been served to the encroachers, and in the next phase, direct action will be taken.

It has been observed that agriculture, constructions, cattle enclosures, and brick kiln businesses are extensively operating on forest land. Since 2004, the state government has issued orders for the removal of encroachments on forest land. Accordingly, this campaign is being implemented in Marathwada.

District faces maximum encroachment

A district-wise survey has revealed that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts have the highest encroachment, affecting 4,550 hectares of forest land. This is followed by Hingoli–Parbhani (2,000 hectares), Nanded (671 hectares), Beed (2 hectares), and Dharashiv–Latur (5 hectares). The total encroached area amounts to 8,366 hectares.

Major action in 2024

At the beginning of 2024, a special campaign cleared 2,500 hectares of forest land of encroachment. However, the campaign slowed down for some time afterwards. The DoF has now become active again, and the process of removing encroachments will be carried out at an accelerated pace.

Protective walls in the next phase

“To prevent re-encroachment, protective walls will be constructed in areas cleared of encroachments. In forest areas near the city, agriculture and cattle enclosures have been established, and notices have been served to all encroachers in these cases.

Notices have been issued to remove encroachments. In some locations where disputes exist, the process of serving notices is ongoing, and hearings on these notices are also being conducted. Verification of beneficiaries who have submitted forest rights (Van Haq Claim) applications is also underway. At the same time, estimates for the funds required to remove encroachments are being prepared,” said the conservator of forests (territorial) Pramodchand Lakra.