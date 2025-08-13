Forest Dept rescues infant monkey from Shah Bazar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of the Forest Department and Life Care Animal Welfare Association jointly rescued an infant monkey from Shah Bazar area on Wednesday.

Life Care Animal Welfare Association received information that a monkey cub was kept tied up in Shah Bazar area for several days.

On receiving information on the phone about the animal, the secretary of the organisation, Jayesh Shinde, immediately contacted Honorary Wildlife Member Dr Kishor Pathak. Forest Department officials and staff reached the spot and safely took the infant monkey into custody.

Initial investigation revealed that the infant had been with the citizens for several days. Forest department officials are investigating whether the baby monkey was separated from its mother and where the citizens got the infant from.

Forest Circle Officer-2 Avinash Rathod informed that the infant is currently safe and is being given necessary care. Along with him, Forest Guard Damodar Pawar and the Rescue Team's Ashish Joshi freed the young monkey.

Meanwhile, citizens have been warned that keeping wild animals like monkeys, green parrots, mongooses at home is a punishable offence under the law. The Forest Department clarified that strict action would be taken against those concerned if such animals are kept.