Former CM questions on issuing official ticket in Nashik

Aurangabad:

Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan raised his objection on issuing a blank AB form to legislature Sudhir Tambe in connection with the Nashik Graduate Constituency election.

He was speaking to media persons after concluding the training camp of Maharashtra Congress Seva Dal at Kumbephal on Saturday.

“If Sudhir Tambe does not want to contest the election then the official nomination ticket should have been given to his son Satyajeet Tambe. I could not communicate in this regard with Balasaheb Thorat. Hence he could not be held responsible for it. The matter is before the party superiors and an inquiry will also be held in this regard. However, in the whole scenario, his act does not provide any political mileage to BJP. Moreover, the Congress is getting elected on the constituency for the last two terms,” said former CM.

It may be noted that Sudhir Tambe was the official candidate of Congress in the Nashik Graduate Constituency election. However, he surprised one and all of the party by withdrawing his nomination paving a way for his son Satyajeet Tambe, who has also filed the nomination as an independent candidate in the election. This created an uproar in the political circle and triggered a controversy in the state.

In reply to a question, Chavan said the political turmoil that had taken place in the state is a blot on democracy. The matter of political struggle has reached the court. The hearing is also being postponed frequently. We are expecting a decision on it soon.

Seva Dal’s state president Vilas Autade and general secretary Anil Mankape and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.