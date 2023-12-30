Former employer assaults youth for leaving job

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Three persons beat mercilessly a 23-year-old youth for leaving a job without any prior information at Bajajnagar on Friday morning. They also took cash Rs 3,000 from his pocket and uploaded the live video of the beating on social media.

The complainant Harshal Vijay Pawar (Shivrana Chowk in Bajajnagar) was previously working with Sachin Ramesh Kale (Wadgaon), but he left a few days ago and started working for a finance agency.

It so happened that when Harshal was in Mhada Colony (Bajajnagar) at 11 am on Friday, Sachin Kale along with his friends Dilip Pawar and Akshay came to meet him. They had a long conversation for sometime. In the meantime, Sachin inquired with Harshal why he is not coming on the job and what is doing these days. Harshal said that he could not come to work for him as he had joined a finance company.

The reply angered Sachin, who then along with his friends argued with Harshal, and abused him. Later on Akshay held him, while Sachin and Dilip beat mercilessly. They also took cash Rs 3000 and Aadhar Card from Harshal’s pocket. They also threatened him of dire consequences. In the meantime Akshay shot the beating incident live on his mobile and uploaded it on social media.

Acting upon the complaint of Harshal, MIDC Waluj police have booked Sachin, Dilip and Akshay. Further investigation is on by PSI Ganesh Giri under the guidance of police inspector Avinash Aghav.