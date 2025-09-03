Former Gram Panchayat member killed in rear-end collision with stationary truck

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-wheeler rider was killed on the spot after crashing into a stationary Ashok Leyland truck. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. on Tuesday in the Lihakhedi area. The deceased has been identified as Krishna Laxman Farkade (44), a former member of the Lihakhedi Gram Panchayat.

Krishna Farkade was riding his motorcycle (MH 20 HF 9359) from Golegaon towards Lihakhedi via the Sillod-Ajanta road. Upon reaching the Lihakhedi area, he collided from behind with a stationary Ashok Leyland truck parked at the side of the road. Locals immediately rushed him to Sillod Sub-District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The last rites were performed at the Lihakhedi crematorium. The case is being investigated by Jamadār Arun Gadekar.

