Former LoP Danve questions government in Koregaon Park land deal case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 40-acre “Mahar watan” land parcel in Pune’s Koregaon Park, valued at around ₹1,800 crore, was allegedly sold to Parth Pawar’s company for just ₹300 crore. How was this transaction carried out on a stamp paper worth only ₹500? questioned former Leader of the Opposition and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) leader Ambadas Danve. On November 6, he questioned Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on social media platform X, demanding not just a brief response (in two sentences) but a thorough inquiry into the matter.

In his post, Danve stated that deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, runs Amedia Pvt Ltd, a company with a paid-up capital of merely ₹1 lakh. Yet, this same company was able to purchase land valued at ₹1,800 crore for only ₹300 crore. “Ajit Pawar or Parth Pawar should explain this deal to Maharashtra,” Danve said. “The story doesn’t end there. This company, with just ₹1 lakh capital, is now preparing to build an IT Park and Data Centre in Pune’s upscale Koregaon Park area, where real estate prices are sky-high. How was that possible? Parth Pawar must clarify.”

Danve further claimed that government machinery acted with surprising speed. “On April 22, 2025, Amedia Ltd. passed a resolution to set up an IT park. Astonishingly, within just 48 hours, the Directorate of Industries exempted the project from paying stamp duty! On what legal basis did the department approve such a proposal from a company with no prior experience?” he asked.

He added, “Within just 27 days, the entire process, from proposal to approval, was completed. And the total stamp duty paid for this 40-acre land deal was only ₹500! These leaders take the names of Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar in public, but secretly grab Mahar watan lands. Is this Ajit Dada’s so-called progressive Maharashtra?”

CM cannot dismiss this issue in just two sentences

When MLA Eknath Khadse was accused of purchasing land in Bhosari below market value, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money-laundering case. Now, Chief Minister Fadnavis has ordered an inquiry into the Parth Pawar case. However, Ambadas Danve warned that the CM will not be able to close this issue with a brief two-line response.

Box

The five questions raised by Danve

Will the government take action in the Koregaon Park land case the same way it did in the Eknath Khadse case?

Since this deal appears irregular, will the government cancel the transaction?

Will the government investigate the officials in the Industries Department who waived the stamp duty?

Who will conduct this inquiry, and when will the government reveal the names of those involved?

Will this inquiry be time-bound, and when can the people of Maharashtra expect the report?