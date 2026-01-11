Former mayor highlights development work, calls for planned growth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

““I served as mayor from October 29, 2007 to April 28, 2010, becoming the first woman mayor elected from the open general category, not through women’s reservation, and the first to complete a full two-and-a-half-year tenure at a time when most mayors served much shorter terms.

During my tenure, focus was given to basic development and city beautification. Several roads were improved and open spaces of the municipal corporation were developed with compound walls, proper naming and removal of posters. Gardens such as Sahakar Nagar’s Lok-kala Udyan and Jyotinagar’s Kavitechi Baug were developed during this period. Cultural activities were organised on a large scale, including Kala, Sangeet and Natya festivals, with noted artistes performing in the city, including the play Janata Raja.

The samantar vahini project, with a total budget of Rs 360 crore, was sanctioned after meetings at the central level, through which Rs 140 crore was received by the municipal corporation. The Deogiri Puraskar was also started during my tenure.

Looking ahead, the upcoming mayor must focus on planned growth. Along with roads, gardens and water supply, preparations for local transport and metro systems should begin now, as the city is set to become a much larger and more important urban centre over the next ten years. With increasing investments, the city is emerging as a major automobile, chemical and pharmaceutical hub, with major companies setting up operations.

Currently, I am serving as chairperson of the national women wing. I began my journey as a local corporator, and today hold a cabinet ministry designation. I expect the next mayor to work with vision and planning to shape the city’s future.”

(As told to Chaitali Joshi)

(photo - Vijaya Rahatkar)