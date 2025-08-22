Former mayor Tryambak Tupe quits Uddhav Sena

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former mayor and Uddhav Sena’s joint contact chief, Tryambak Tupe, today left the party, formally resigning. Tupe has become the sixth former mayor of the city to leave Uddhav Sena.

Since the vertical split in Shiv Sena three years ago, the exodus from the party in the city has continued. Tupe, who had been active in Shiv Sena for nearly 38 years, resigned from the party on Friday. In his resignation letter sent to party secretary Vinayak Raut, he stepped down both from his post as joint contact chief as well as from the party’s primary membership.

Earlier, former mayors Vikas Jain, Nandkumar Ghodele, Anita Ghodele, Kala Ojha, and Gajanan Barwal had left Uddhav Sena and joined the Shinde Sena. Though Tupe resigned today, he has not yet announced which party he will join. However, speculation is rife that he is likely to enter the Shinde Sena.

“I have not resigned out of anger, but I felt that I should not remain here any longer. That is why I quit both my post and membership. After discussing with my supporters, I will decide which party to join,” Tupe said.