Former medical drivers masterminded drug racket

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City police have unearthed a major drug syndicate that had been operating across Marathwada for nearly two years, targeting college students as its primary consumers. Investigations revealed that the racket was masterminded by former medical drivers Rupesh Patil and Avinash Patil of Nashik, who used forged medical documents and transport networks to distribute narcotic medicines through a chain of local peddlers.

The syndicate was tracked for over a month before police moved in. On Friday, teams from the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and crime branch, under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar and DCP (Crime) Ratnakar Navale, raided a logistics company in Waluj. The operation led to the seizure of 2,504 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup worth ₹12.43 lakh. The consignment, sourced from Kanpur, was being routed to Nashik and Malegaon.

Arrests and custody

Key handlers Avinash Patil, Rupesh Patil, and Amol Yewale were arrested along with nine others: Arshad Pathan (26, Bijjipura), Sameer Shaikh (23, Motikaranja), Abdul Azim (30, Misarwadi), Mosin Tamboli (25, Bijjipura), Sayyed Sameer alias Stylo (27, Bijjipura), Sohel Shah (24, Nawabpura), Rizwan Khan (25, Rengtipura), and Sayyed Altaf Jafar (22, Bijjipura). Eight were caught in overnight raids, while Avinash was intercepted while attempting to shift half the consignment to Nashik. In all, 12 accused have been remanded to police custody till September 18.

Case and further action

A case has been registered at Waluj police station under sections 8(c), 21, 22(c), 25, 27(a), and 29 of the NDPS Act. Police have identified links to 36 more peddlers and criminals, including 19 facing serious charges. Authorities confirmed that strict provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) have also been invoked.

Background

Between January and September 2025, city police registered 251 NDPS cases, arresting 365 accused and seizing drugs worth over Rs 1.91 crore, including ganja, charas, tablets, and syrups. The ANC has been keeping a close watch on syndicates targeting campuses and had earlier arrested four medical representatives in similar cases.

Next steps

Police teams are currently tracing absconding suspects who fled after the crackdown. Officials assured that the operation will continue until the entire syndicate is dismantled.