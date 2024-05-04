Former minister Gangadhar Gade passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prominent leader of Ambedkarite and university renaming movements and former minister of State Gangadhar Gade (76) passed away at 4.30 am, on Saturday.

His mortal remains will be kept on Nagsen Vidyalaya ground, Peer Bazaar-Osmanpura area, from 12 noon to 4 pm, on May 5, for public homage.

Later, the last rites will be performed on the premises of the same education society. He leaves behind wife Suryakanta Gade, son Dr Siddhant Gade, daughter-in-law Dr Bhavna Vanjari-Gade, sister Nirmala Gavai, brother-in-law Gunwant Gavai and extended family.

Upon learning about the death of the leader, many people in the city and activities rushed towards his residence. Gangadhar Gade was the founder president of the Panthers Republican Party. He was born at Kavthal (Morshi, Amravati) on November 21, 1947.

After SSC, he joined Milind College in 1965. He was fond of leadership since student's life. After agitations in student life, he started working in Dalit Panther under the leadership of Raja Dhale in 1972-73.

He was instrumental in establishing colonies for backward-class people and slum settlements of the city including, Kabirnagar, Brijwadi, Masnatpura and Ambedkarnagar.

A large number of people from the area are his followers. He had a lion’s share in the renaming movement of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. He had to undergo prison for eight months in the Emergency era.

Gade also worked as corporator to the standing committee chairman of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. When Raja Dhale dissolved Dalit Panther, he took the lead in Bhartiya Dalit Panther’s foundation in 1991.

Box

He was appointed Minister of State for Transport in 1999. He contributed to the education field by establishing an education society ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti. His wife Suryakanta Gade is heading the education society currently. A book titled ‘Bhimyoddha’ was published on his life.

Box

Gade’s death big loss to the Dalit movement: Rajendra Darda

Former Minister and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers Rajendra Darda met his family members at Nagsen Vidyalaya premises and consoled them.

Suryakant Gade, Dr Siddhant Gade and others were present.

Rajendra Darda and Gade were mthe inisters in the same Cabinet. Also, the date of birth of both the leaders is the same, that is November 21.

“The death of Gangadhar Gade is a big loss to the Dalit movement. This is an irreparable loss. His contribution in renaming the movement and establishing different settlements of the city is precious” Darda said while paying homage to the Dalit movement leader.