Former sarpanch gheraoed for want of water by women folks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Angry women folks Kamlapur village in Jogeshwari Grampanchayat today staged a demonstration in front of the house of a former lady sarpanch for want of water on Friday.

The agitators withdrew their agitation after the former sarpanch Sonu Lohkare gave a word to restore the water supply to normalcy in two days.

It so happened that the residents of Krishna Park and Hanumannagar (of Kamlapur) complained of facing severe inconvenience in water supply for the last two months. They underlined that the areas developed at a height deprived of water in taps. As a result, the residents had to run helter-skelter to fetch a potful of water. Moreover, they are forced to shell out money by hiring private tankers or buying jarred water.

They stressed that the gram panchayat provides them the tap water twice a week, but it is inadequate. The complaints were made to the Grampanchayat administration but no action was taken. When the local self-governing body paid no heed to their grievance, the angry women folks headed to the house of the former sarpanch and sitting member and insisted on resolving the matter soon. The former sarpanch and social activist Amol Lohkare assured the agitators of maintaining the water supply by placing a new valve in the pipeline in a couple of days.