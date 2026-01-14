Former serviceman injured by nylon kite string; four stitches

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Several people were injured across the city on Makar Sankranti due to nylon kite strings (manja), causing cuts to the throat, neck and legs, and leading to two-wheeler mishaps.

In a serious incident, former serviceman Dhuraji Wankhede (60) of New Pahadsingpura suffered a deep throat injury after a nylon string struck him while he was riding a two-wheeler around 4 pm. He avoided a major injury by pushing the string away with his hand but still required four stitches. He was treated at Government Medical College and Hospital(GMCH) and did not require admission. Doctors said the wound was 5 cm long and 1 cm deep. Two more manja-related injuries were reported. Sabir Shaikh (32) of Chikalthana sustained a leg injury, while Sopan Gade (37) of Prakashnagar suffered a throat injury. Both were treated at the District Civil Hospital, said civil surgeon Dr Kamalakar Mudkhedkar. In another incident, Om Jadhav (12) of Hanuman Chowk was hit by an ambulance while chasing a kite, suffering a head injury. He was first admitted to the District Hospital and later referred to GMCH. Last year on Makar Sankranti 2025, seven patients were treated at Ghati Hospital and five at the District Hospital for kite string-related injuries.

Photo caption: Injured former serviceman Dhuraji Wankhede.