Former tenant cheats landlord of ₹8 lakh; gold rings

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 39-year-old man, Pravin Shahane (Sanjaynagar), was cheated of ₹8 lakh by his former tenant, who lured him with the promise of high returns through investments in the gold market. The accused also took Shahane’s 1.5-tola gold rings and then absconded. A case has been registered against the accused, Santosh Pundalik Bunde (40, Chikalthana), at the Jinsi Police Station.

Shahane works as a clerk at MGM Hospital. Between 2002 and 2007, the accused Bunde lived in his house as a tenant, which had led to a close acquaintance between them. At that time, Bunde was employed at Bafna Jewellers. In October 2024, he told Shahane about an investment scheme offered through R.C.Bafna Jewellers, promising a daily return of ₹400 on an investment of ₹50,000. He claimed that the money would be invested in the internal gold market. Bunde met Shahane at the hospital and asked him to invest. When Shahane said he did not have money, Bunde convinced him to hand over his 1.5-tola gold rings, assuring that his daily profits would begin based on the value of the rings.

₹65,000 returned to gain his trust

Believing him, Shahane gave a total of ₹88,600 to Bunde between October and November 2024. In return, the accused transferred ₹65,000 to him, which further strengthened Shahane’s trust. After this, Shahane handed over another ₹7.63 lakh to him. Soon after receiving the money, Bunde switched off his mobile phone. When Shahane went to his house, he found that the accused had fled with his family.

Shahane then lodged a complaint at the Jinsi Police Station. PSI Namdev Suradkar is investigating the case further.