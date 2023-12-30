Former VC Dr Yeole honored at retirement ceremony

Emphasizes cooperation for success: Dr Yeole's successful tenure recognized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole was honored at a retirement ceremony held on Saturday, marking the culmination of his four and a half years of distinguished service at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU).

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Dr Vijay Pandharipande, Jyoti Yeole, former Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Registrar of Sant Gadgebaba University Dr Tushar Deshmukh, and president of state university employees federation Dr Ajay Deshmukh.

During the ceremony, Dr Vijay Pandharipande, in his address, drew a parallel between the responsibilities of a daughter-in-law and a vice-chancellor, emphasizing the need to work with all parties involved while respecting their sentiments. Dr Yeole assumed the position of VC on July 16, 2019, and is set to retire on December 31, 2023.

Dr Yeole expressed gratitude for the warm reception and highlighted the significance of Vidarbha's soil in shaping his successful tenure. He credited the cooperation of various stakeholders, including political parties, the media, and newspapers of Marathwada, for their positive support throughout his term as VC. Dr Yeole called for a conducive environment that allows a VC to work independently, free from the influences of elections, politics, and agitation.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath, dean Dr Valmik Sarvade, Dr Bhalchandra Waikar, Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Prashant Amritkar, Dr Sanjay Moon and guard Anna Hapat were felicitated for their contributions.