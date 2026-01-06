Former woman mayor flags civic priorities

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

(Vimal Rajput)

“ I served as mayor from 29 October 2002 to 3 February 2004. During my tenure, one of the most significant works completed was the Samantar Jalvahini (parallel water supply) project, implemented especially for the Cidco area. Earlier, water reached Kranti Chowk first and was then distributed further. During my term, a direct pipeline from Nakshatravadi to Cidco, extended from Kanchanwadi to the N-5 water tank, was completed. This ensured smoother and simultaneous water supply to Cidco, and the project was fully completed during my tenure.

Another important achievement was related to sanitation workers. Class IV sanitation workers, who had been working on daily wages since 1991, were finally made permanent during my term. After sustained follow-up with the then chief ministers Vilasrao Deshmukh and Sushilkumar Shinde, 1,124 workers received permanent appointment orders in February 2004. Ensuring dignity and security for these workers remains one of my most meaningful contributions.

From the new mayor, I expect urgent completion of the Paithan water supply project, pending for nearly a decade, so that the city receives regular and adequate water supply. Women’s safety must also be a priority, with firm municipal action, CCTV coverage in every ward, and focused measures for the safety of women and girl students.

Coming from a small village, becoming a woman mayor required courage. In those days, the mayor was allotted a red-beacon car, which was later discontinued. That symbol carried a sense of responsibility and constantly reminded us of the weight of the position we held. Today, I am a housewife, more inclined towards spiritual work, but the lessons of public service continue to stay with me.”

