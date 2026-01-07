Former woman mayor reflects on her tenure, sets expectations for new leadership

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

(Rukmini Shinde)

“I served as mayor from 12 February 2004 to 29 April 2005. It was a time of responsibility, but also one where there were clear limits to what could be done. During my tenure, two important flyovers were inaugurated , the Bhagwan Mahavir flyover near Baba Petrol Pump and the Kranti Chowk flyover. These projects were important for the city at that time, as they helped reduce traffic at busy junctions and made daily travel easier for citizens.

Work on the divisional sports complex at Garkheda also began during this period with the support of the then chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. The aim was to provide better sports facilities and encourage young people to take up sports.

At that time, Shiv Sena was guided by Balasaheb Thackeray, and there was discipline and mutual respect within the system. As a woman mayor, I did not face any major difficulties. The focus was always on working for the city and fulfilling the responsibility that came with the post.

Today, I remain active through the Mahila Aghadi, working closely with women and addressing social issues at the local level. Even when you are not in office, you realise that a city is always evolving. Many issues still need attention, and progress depends on the dedication and working style of the person who is elected.

Water supply remains the city’s biggest concern. Along with this, road works should also be a priority, as the city receives a large number of tourists throughout the year. People expect a lot from the mayor, but in reality, what can be achieved depends on priorities, coordination and support from the administration.”

(As told to Chaitali Joshi)

(photo)