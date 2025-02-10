Former workers file charges for forcibly entering company

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two former employees have been charged after they forcibly entered a well-known company in the industrial area early Wednesday morning. The accused threatened a security guard and assaulted workers to disrupt operations.

The accused have been identified as Ankush Arote & Rajesh Ahire (both residents of Vitava, Teshil Gangapur), who were previously employed at the company and are now facing charges. Around 2 am, the two men arrived on a motorcycle and tried to enter the company, which manufactures rickshaw bodies. When security guard Subhash Ghule stopped them at the material gate, they falsely claimed to be company managers. Ghule became suspicious and questioned them, but the men verbally abused him and pushed him aside. They then entered the press shop, where they threatened and assaulted workers Ramesh Zhambre, Sanjay Kedar and Narayan Mhaskey. A case was lodged based on Zhambre’s complaint, with the company management’s support. Both Arote and Ahire, previously employed at the company, now face charges.