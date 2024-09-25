Foundation Day celebrated at Sir Sayyed College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A programme was at Sir Sayyed College on Monday as part of the 34th Foundation Day celebration.

The program began with the recitation of Quranic verses. Arvind Lokhande, Deputy Collector of the district was the chief guest of the function. In his speech, Arvind Lokhande urged the students to focus on character-building and advised them to be proactive in building their careers.

Dr Abdul Rasheed Madni, former department head of the college, who was the guest of honour remembered the contribution of late Prof Mohd Tilawat Ali in establishing the college.

In her presidential address, Dr Shamama Parveen (chairperson, Rehbar Educational, Cultural and Welfare Society), highlighted the vision and mission of the college and acknowledged the role of teachers and students in the progress of the college.

Principal Dr Shaikh Kabeer Ahmed presented the report of the college. Meritorious students were felicitated and given prizes. Dr Shaikh Mohd Azhar conducted the proceedings of the programme.