Foundation Day celebrated in Govt College of Engineering

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 65th foundation day of Government College of Engineering (GCE) was celebrated with different programmes.

The programmes were inaugurated with a tree plantation in the morning. BoM member Mukund Kulkarni, Prasad Kokil, Suraj Dumne, Brigadier Vidrendra Singh, college principal Dr Sanjay Dambhare, dean-Industry Institute Foster Dr Nitin Bhasme,

Newly elected president of the Alumni Association. Mukund Kulkarni, Dr Dambhare guided the participants.

Brigader Virendra Singh gave a presentation on Operation Sindoor. He also said that besides Army, support of citizens of the country and engineers is important for the security of the country.

A motivational lecture by Shivprasad Jaju on ‘Time and Team’ was conducted.

In the afternoon session, Vinayak Deolankar, Dr Uttam Kalwane and Dr Nitin Bhasme guided on ‘Industry Ready Engineering.’

The students of the college will give information at 150 schools about engineering and the branches available at the college. The members of the students council were also felicitated. Yashshri Kulkarni, Tanvi Kulkarni and Aditya Ghodki conducted the proceedings of the programme.