Foundation Day, Gudi Padwa at PSBA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar (PSBA) English school celebrated its 22nd Foundation Day and Gudi Padwa on Monday.

Founder member and vice-president Ashok Bhosekar, and Samruddhi Bhosekar graced the occasion.

The celebration started by performing Pooja of patron Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar Maharaj and Gudi Pujan.

Vice-principal Archana Kurandkar introduced the chief guest.

Various cultural programmes were conducted with great enthusiasm. Samruddhi Bhosekar spoke about foundation day and importance of Gudi Padwa. Principal Padma Jawlekar appreciated efforts of staff and other individuals involved in the schoolwork.

School president Dr Sanjeewani Bhosekar and Ashok Bhosekar praised the administrator, principal, all teaching and non-teaching staff, students for their dedication. Students of std. X. Anushka Bhanuse and Rutuja Borkar conducted the programme. Niraj Lohgaonkar proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Abhijeet Deshmukh HoD of sports department and Yogita Kadam welcomed the guests.