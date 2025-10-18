Foundation stone laid for 50-bed sub-district hospital building at Ajanta

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

At Ajanta, the foundation stone for a new 50-bed Sub-District Hospital building, to be constructed with a fund of ₹30 crore, was laid on Saturday (18th) at the hands of MLA Abdul Sattar.

MLA Sattar expressed confidence that patients would receive high-quality medical services at this Sub-District Hospital.

Present on the occasion were district bank chairman Arjun Gadhe, Shiv sena tehsil chief Keshavrao Tayde, former chairman Ramdas Palodkar, Agricultural produce market committee directors Shrirang Salve, Nandkishor Sahare, Devidas Lokhande, Pandurang Gavale, Sub-divisional engineer (PWD) Vijaykumar Sonawane, Branch engineers Wasim Deshmukh, Sayajirao Wagh, Raju Kale, Ajanta sarpanch Nazir Ahmad and others.

Zhalwar family donated land

The Sub-District hospital at Ajanta had been sanctioned one and a half years ago, but the project was delayed due to the unavailability of land.

The late Bhagwanrao Zhalwar donated his own land for the construction of the hospital, resolving the issue of land.

Therefore, MLA Abdul Sattar felicitated Kalabai Zhalwar, wife of the late Bhagwanrao Zhalwar, along with their sons Dilip Zhalwar, Deepak Zhalwar, and Prashant Zhalwar, and expressed his gratitude to them.

