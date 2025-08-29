Founder's Day celebration at St. John’s & Ryan Intl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: St. John’s and Ryan International School celebrated Founders’ Day with great enthusiasm to honor Chairman Sir A F Pinto. The celebration was a tribute to Pinto’s unwavering efforts in shaping the lives of countless students and building a strong educational foundation.

The event commenced with a prayer. Students presented a special assembly that featured a dance performance and a skit expressing gratitude and admiration for the founder’s invaluable contributions. Students from various grades participated in plantation and sports.

The Prime Minister of the School Parliament spoke about the Chairman’s 12 vision points and efforts in providing quality education. Students also expressed their gratitude through poems and speeches dedicated to the chairman’s inspiring leadership.