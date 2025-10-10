Four arrested for assaulting truck driver on Samruddhi Expressway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vaijapur police arrested four men early Friday in Dhad, Buldhana district for assaulting a truck driver and looting Rs 52,000 and a mobile phone.

The accused are Sagar Hiwale, Dhammdeep Jadhav (both from Sindi, Jafrabad thesil), Krishna Bhople (Sonagiri, Jafrabad tehsil), and Sunil Chavan (Nimkheda, Jafrabad tehsil, Jalna district). The victim, Bharat Bhinnar (Shahapur, Sainagar, Canal Road, Cherpuli), was driving a truck (MH-15-FV-3025) from Mumbai to Raipur on October 7 when it met with an accident near Golwadi area, channel no. 479. On October 9, the truck remained on the roadside as Bharat, his son Vikas, and driver Ramdas Bangar waited for a crane. Around 2 am, a car stopped near the truck. Four men broke the truck’s glass and assaulted Bharat with an iron rod, injuring him. They snatched Rs 30,000 in cash and a mobile phone worth Rs 12,000 before fleeing. Under the guidance of police inspector Satyajit Taitawale and team tracked and arrested the four in Dhad, Buldhana, recovering the stolen items.