Four attack merchant in Paithan in attempted murder

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A merchant was attacked by four individuals in the city’s Pardeshipura area. The incident occurred on Wednesday (Sept 3) around 11 PM in the parking lot of Annapurna Hotel on Paithan–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road. A case has been registered against all four accused at Paithan Police Station.

According to police sources, Yash Govardhan Tak (27), a resident of Pardeshipura, Paithan, was in the parking lot of Annapurna Hotel when the accused Adarsh Khandagle allegedly said, “Why don’t you leave the plot next to my house? Now I won’t let you live,” and struck Tak on the head with a knife. Pritam Khandagle reportedly hit him on the head with an iron rod. As Tak fell to the ground, Ansh Bundile and Krish Bundile struck him on the head and back with wooden sticks before fleeing the scene.

The injured Yash Tak received a day of medical treatment and filed a complaint at Paithan Police Station on Thursday evening. A case has been registered against all four accused. The investigation is being conducted by PSI Pramod Yadav.