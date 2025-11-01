Four attackers sent to police custody till November 5

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Court remands all four accused in Shahabazar murder case to police custody till November 5.

A long-standing rivalry ended in bloodshed when a gang of drug addicts brutally murdered Sameer Khan Inayat Khan of Kachiwada, Shahabazar, with swords and knives, stabbing him 17 times in the neck and abdomen. The attack took place near Nishant Dargah on Friday evening. Police arrested the four main attackers Islam Khan alias Aslam Chaus (Shahaganj), Mohammad Nasir alias Ita (Rashidpura), Israr Khan and Soheb Khan alias Kala (both from behind the Panchayat Samiti office). The court remanded all four in police custody till November 5. Sameer, who sold vegetables and fruits, had been feuding with the accused for weeks. Earlier fights between them had already led to police complaints and threats to kill him. On October 31, while Sameer and his friend Sharek Bali visited Shahabazar, the four men cornered and attacked him in public, killing him on the spot. A special team led by assistant police inspector Manoj Shinde and police sub-inspectors Ajit Dagadkhair, Bhagwat Muthal, and Sanjay Rathod, along with assistant constables Munir Pathan, Anand Vahul, and Manohar Tribhuvan, arrested the suspects from Overgaon in Jatwada.

Cops trace murder conspiracy, hunt weapon suppliers

Police are now investigating others linked to the crime. Based on the victim’s wife’s statement, suspicion has fallen on a few fruit vendors from Shahaganj, bringing the total number of accused to six. Investigators are also tracking down those who supplied the swords and knives used in the murder.