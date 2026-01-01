Four candidates withdrew nominations from ERO-4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: At election returning office (ERO) No. 4 (TV Centre), two candidates withdrew their nomination papers on Thursday. Rahul Vishwanath More and Farheen Begum Rahman Khan exited the electoral race from Prabhag No. 2. The final deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is January 2 at 3 pm.

One withdrawal from ‘Prabhag 10-D’

From Prabhag 10-D, candidate Mangesh Bhale withdrew his nomination on Thursday. He had filed his nomination as a candidate of the Uddhav Sena; however, he did not receive the party’s ‘B’ form. As a result, his nomination was accepted as an independent candidate. Out of 233 nomination papers filed from Prabhag Nos. 8, 9, 10, and 11, 220 were declared valid, while 13 were declared invalid.