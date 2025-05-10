Four convicted and fied for assault

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A local court has sentenced four men to one year of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each for assaulting two individuals during a dispute over clearing scrap in front of a residence.

Of the total fine collected, Rs 8,000 has been awarded as compensation to the complainant. The convicted have been identified as Govind Bodde (47), Vishal Bodde (28), Prashant alias Pappu Bodde (32), and Shubham Bodde (22), all residents of Kashmirnagar, Kanchanwadi. The chargesheet was filed by then-constable Keshav Kakade. During the trial, Assistant Public Prosecutor Savita Hivrale examined key witnesses, leading to the conviction under Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code. PSI Vijay Salve and constable Salman Shaikh served as the investigation officers in the case.