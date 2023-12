Four corona patients found on Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) registered four Covid-19 positive patients on Saturday. On Friday, 15 positive patients were found in the city. The health department breathed a sigh of relief as only four patients were found on Saturday.

The patients are from Vitthalnagar, N-2, Mukundwadi, Hinanagar and Jaibhavaninagar. The city’s corona graph is constantly changing. The health administration has appealed to the citizens, especially the elderly to use masks while stepping outside the house and in crowded places.