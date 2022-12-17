Four injured in three vehicles collision

Aurangabad:

In a bizarre accident, four persons got injured after a jeep, car and motorcycle collided with each other, near Anand Park (situated on Bharadi-Sillod Road), on Friday evening.

It so happened that a pickup jeep (MH 17 F 687) was going to Sillod from Bharadi. It collided head-on with a car (MH 20 CS 4360) proceeding to Bharadi (running in the opposite direction). As an impact of the accident, the car turned in the reverse direction. In the meantime, a motorcycle which was coming in speed from Bharadi could not control its speed due to the sudden rotation of the car and dashed it. The whole incident took place at 7 pm.

In this mishap, the motorcycle riders Shaikh Salman Shaikh Sharif (22) and pillion rider Akhil Bashir Pathan (35, both residents of Sillod), the occupant of car Mayur Shejul (26, Sillod) and occupant of jeep Bhuigad (33, Ambhai) all four sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to the sub-district hospital (Sillod) and later on admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Aurangabad). Meanwhile, police have registered the case and further investigation is on.