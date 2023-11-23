Four lakh were looted by breaking into the house

Incident took place in just two hours, garage theft in Hinanagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There has been a rise in the number of burglaries in the city, with more than 20 incidents reported in the past ten days. In a recent incident, thieves broke into the house of an entrepreneur and stole Rs 4 lakhs in cash and a laptop in just two hours.

The theft took place on November 20 at the residence of Manoj Keshav Pawar, (Manek Residency, behind Chunnilal Petrol Pump). The Pawar family had gone for Datta Parikrama with their family on November 19, and Pawar's son left for Alibaug on November 20 in the evening.

At around 8 pm, Pawar's relative Praveen Ghatge (30) visited the house to collect his car. At 10:30 pm, another relative, Gaurav Deshmukh, arrived at the house and discovered that the lock had been broken and all the items in the house in disarray, with all the belongings scattered.

Upon inspection, it was found that the thieves had stolen Rs 4 lakhs in cash that was kept in a cupboard for Lakshmi Puja, along with a laptop. PSI of Vedantanagar Uttareshwar Mundhe rushed to the scene along with his colleagues upon receiving information about the incident. Mundhe stated that a case has been registered based on Ghatge's complaint. The police are investigating the case.

Thieves empty garage in Hinanagar

On November 19, thieves broke into the garage of Mohammad Mateen Mohammad Moin (32) in Hinanagar and stole all the materials. On November 20, at 10 am, Mateen noticed this incident.

Thieves had entered the garage by bending the door. Then four welding machines, ginders, four cutters, jack and tommy, batteries, sensors, tool boxes worth lakhs were stolen.