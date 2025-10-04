Four-laning work on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Paithan highway enters final stage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The four-laning project on National Highway 752, connecting Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Paithan, has entered its final stage, with concrete road work currently underway near Niljagaon Phata, close to Bidkin.

To ensure safety and smooth progress, traffic will be temporarily diverted from 4 to 18 October 2025. Motorists are advised to follow alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Closed Route:

The stretch from Kachner – Niljagaon – Bidkin via DMIC Niljagaon Phata – Bidkin to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will remain closed to all vehicles.

Alternative Routes:

Vehicles traveling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar towards Waluj, Kachner, or Paithan, and those coming from these directions, should use the designated detours. Traffic police and local authorities have installed signboards and control measures along these routes to guide commuters. SP Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod urged travelers to strictly follow the alternative routes and traffic instructions to ensure safety during the construction period.