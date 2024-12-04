Four municipal school students participate in Europe’s robotics competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a matter of pride for the city, four students, studying in the municipal corporation schools, will be showcasing their robotics talent by participating in Robotex International 2024, to be held in Estonia (Europe continent) on December 6 and 7, 2024.

Three students from the CSMC High School in Naregaon – Ziyan Shaikh, Irfan Shaikh and Huzefa Shaikh (all from IXth standard) and one from the CSMC High School in Indiranagar-Baijipura, Anjali Gaikwad (from IXth standard) have been selected for the competition. Meanwhile, seven students including four of CSMC schools and three of Zilla Parishad schools are taking part in the competition.

The CSMC education officer Bharat Tingote, headmistress Sangeeta Tajwe and headmaster Pravin Narwade worked hard to brush up the technical skills of students for the robotics competition. The deputy commissioner and head of the education section Ankush Pandhre and controller of the education section Ganesh Dandge are accompanying the young team.

As reported earlier, the administrator G Sreekanth ideated a concept - Smart School to Best School - two years ago, where the talented and outstanding students are identified and their skills are brushed to bring laurels to the CSMC and the city by showcasing their talents through various state, national and international platforms.