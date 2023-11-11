Four murderers in 10 dacoits shocks rural police

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The rural police have resolved the mystery that there are 10 gangsters in the gang of dacoits who had created terror and looted two families in Manegaon Shivar (Vaijapur) and Kanadgaon (Kannad) on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, the police succeeded in identifying 10 dacoits. It is learnt that they all have been active in crime for the past decade. Besides, 32 serious cases are registered against them.

The dacoits had looted Vishnu Surashe (Manegaon) and Kakasaheb Nalawade (Kanadgaon) on their farm during midnight. The notorious criminals involved in looting and assaulting included Sagar Bhosale (20), Raosaheb Pagare (35), Sham Bhosale (27), Pandurang alias Bharamb Bhosale (26), Dheeraj Bhosale, Parameshwar Kale (22), Ajay Kale, Shankar Bhosale, Bhagirath Bhosale, Amit alias Amin Khan Kagad Chavan (23).

It may be noted that the local crime branch (LCB) of Shiur police started the investigation. They first succeeded in detaining Sagar and Raosaheb by stopping the vehicles at Borsar Phata on Thursday at 2.30 am. It is learnt that the other six gangsters disappeared after attacking the victims.

Later on, the conflict between police and dacoits took place in Janephal Shivar on Thursday at 11 am. The police and dacoits exchanged gunfire for hours at a stretch. One dacoit sustained severe bullet injury. In the firing by PSI Bhagatsingh Dulhat and Walmik Nikam, Amin got injured due to the piercing of a bullet. Later on, the police succeeded in arresting five more dacoits.

During the primary investigation (on Thursday) it was considered that there were 8 dacoits in the gang, but on Friday, it was cleared that there were 10 in numbers. The gang has been active in the notorious activity since 2014. They used to loot, beat people and rob people. Their camping was in Padegaon (of Kopargaon). The police also learnt that Ajay Bhagirath, Amit and Shankar are wanted in murder cases, said the LCB police inspector Satish Wagh.

“ There are four cases registered against Sagar; Raosaheb, Ajay and Dheeraj (01 each), Sham (06), Pandurang (03), Shankar (05), Bhagirath (04) and Amit (06). Of which, Parneshwar has come on record for the first time. The court has awarded police custody remand (PCR) to the dacoits in custody. Meanwhile, a massive hunt has been launched to search the dacoits who are at large,” said the superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya.