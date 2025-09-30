Four Ravanas taking shape in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Caution… four Ravanas are being created! Reading this might have raised your eyebrows, but these effigies of Ravana are being prepared for burning. This year on Vijayadashami (October 2), effigy-burning ceremonies will be held at four locations in the city CIDCO N-7, HUDCO TV Center area, Mayur Park, and Waluj (Bajaj Nagar).

Tallest Ravana 65 feet, Meghnath 60 feet

On Vijayadashami, Ravana effigies are burned to symbolize the destruction of evil tendencies within us. For this, giant effigies of Ravana are built. Interestingly, although four Ravanas will be burned in different parts of the city, all the effigies are being constructed at one site CIDCO N-7 (Ramleela Ground). The tallest Ravana, measuring 65 feet, and a 60-foot effigy of Meghnath will be erected here. For the Bajaj Nagar celebration, a 50-foot Ravana is being built; for the HUDCO TV Center event, another 50-foot Ravana; and for Mayur Park, a 45-foot Ravana.

Ten Artisans from Uttar Pradesh working for a month

The Ravana and Meghnath effigies are being made by skilled artisans from Danpur village in Bulandshahar district, Uttar Pradesh. Under the guidance of Chandbhai, a team of ten artisans has been working on creating the effigies.

Eco-Friendly effigies

The effigies are being crafted in an eco-friendly manner, using bamboo, cloth, and paper. All four Ravanas have ten heads, arms, and legs already made. On Wednesday night, the process of joining the body parts will begin, and by Thursday morning, the ten heads will be fixed onto the body with the help of a crane.

Captions

An artisan painting Ravana’s face at the Cidco N-7 ground.

The ten heads of Ravana, painted and ready.