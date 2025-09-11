Four seriously injured as hyva crashes into car near Sarangpur Square

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four people sustained serious injuries when a speeding hyva truck collided with an Omni car near Sarangpur Square, Limbe Jalgaon (near Gangapur) on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune highway around 3.15 pm on Wednesday.

The Hiwa truck reportedly suddenly swerved toward Sarangpur village and rammed into the car (MH 04-LH-2715), which was travelling from Sillod to Pune. The injured Rohit Shinde, Sanjana Shinde, Sinu Shinde, and Shyam Shankar Bhosle were seriously hurt in the impact. An ambulance from the Narendraacharya Maharaj Sansthan rushed them to the sub-district Hospital in Gangapur for treatment. Police are investigating the incident.