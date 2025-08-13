Four tonnes of narcotics go up in flames; seized from 66 cases over 13 years

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a decisive blow to the drug trade, police on Tuesday destroyed 4,031 kg and 874 g of narcotics seized in the district over the past 13 years.

The stock linked to 66 cases registered between 2012 and 2025 across various police stations was burnt in a large pit behind the police parade ground. The destruction followed a review by a committee led by superintendent of police Dr Vinay kumar Rathod. After completing court procedures, the contraband was set alight in the presence of additional SP Annapurna Singh and deputy SP Sanjay Deshmukh. The haul included 3,927 kg and 828 g of ganja, 17 kg of opium, and 87 kg of opium pods all reduced to ashes as part of the district’s ongoing anti-narcotics campaign.