Fox rescued from 50-foot-deep well in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fox that accidentally fell into a 50-foot-deep well in the Nayagaon Shivaar area was safely rescued in a swift operation led by the ‘Man With Indies Foundation’ on Friday morning.

The incident came to light when a local farmer spotted the stranded animal in Gut No. 57 and immediately alerted the Forest Department. Acting swiftly under the guidance of deputy conservator of forests Suvarna Mane, Forest Range Officer Priyanka Bhise reached the site and coordinated the rescue. The fox, found exhausted at the bottom of the well, was rescued in just 20 minutes by volunteers Ashish Joshi, Suraj Pankade, Shubham Salve, and Deepak Watane. Using a safety net, a specially designed cage, and ropes, the team safely pulled the animal to the surface. Post-rescue, the fox was examined and found fit. It was later released into a safe forest zone. This is the fifth fox rescue undertaken by the foundation within a week a concerning sign of increasing wildlife accidents due to open wells, habitat loss, and growing human-wildlife proximity.

Photo: The rescued fox being released a snapshot of hope from the rescue site