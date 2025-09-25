“Fraud alert by ‘Captain Joravar’; ST officials on guard”

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A person claiming to be Captain Joravar committed an online fraud by claiming the need for special bus services in four divisions of the state’s ST (State Transport) Corporation. The incident has alerted the ST Corporation, and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has become vigilant.

The individual contacted depot managers and station heads in Hingoli, Solapur, Nagpur, and Chandrapur, claiming that special bus services were required. He instructed them to share any fare details via WhatsApp. Using this conversation, he tricked the employees into transferring money online. Following this, the ST Corporation has issued an ‘alert’ to all divisions. Employees have been instructed not to share bank details, QR codes, OTPs, or passwords if a stranger requests bus bookings.

Awareness Among Officers and Staff

Employees have been instructed to deposit money only into official ST Corporation bank accounts for special bus requests. In case of fraud, complaints must be immediately filed with Cyber Crime authorities and the relevant bank branch. The ST Corporation is conducting awareness drives to prevent online scams among its officers and staff.