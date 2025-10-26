Fraud of 4.12 lakh under the pretext of supplying cement bags

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fraudster posing as an official of a cement company cheated the supervisor of a construction company of Rs 4,12,700 through an online scam. The incident occurred between June 26 and July 5 at the company’s office located near Kalda Corner. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused at the Jawaharnagar Police Station on October 26 .

According to police, the complainant Vijay Prabhakar Tandle works as a supervisor at Amar Construction Company in the city. He is responsible for procuring materials required for the company’s projects. While sourcing cement, he contacted a person on an unknown mobile number and discussed the purchase.

During the conversation, the accused sent a fake letterhead of Coromandel cement company to Tandle to gain his trust. The fraudster then told him that he would send 1,500 cement bags and asked him to transfer Rs 4,12,700 in advance to his bank account via RTGS.

After Tandle transferred the money, the accused sent him a fake invoice for the cement bags but never delivered the goods. Moreover, he did not refund the amount. Realizing that he had been cheated, Tandle lodged a complaint at the Jawaharnagar Police Station.

Sub-inspector of police Nirmala Rakh is currently investigating the case.