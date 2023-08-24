Fraudster duped woman of Rs 3 lakh after stealing ATM card

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fraudster stole Rs 3 lakh from the account of a woman after stealing her ATM card. However, the police are apathetic to register a case even after one and a half months after the incident.

A woman from Ranjangaon Chaitra Ankush Rekhagdewar (40) with her sister Meera Paraswad had gone to an ATM centre at Ranjangaon. A fraudster on the pretext of helping her took out Rs 10,000 and handed it over to her. However, he stole her ATM card and gave her another card. Later, Chaitra came to know that Rs 2.90 lakh had been withdrawn from her account. When she inquired with the bank, she came to know that the fraudster had withdrawn the money from various ATM centres and through online shopping.

When Chaitra and her husband went to the Waluj MIDC police station, the police neglected to register the case. PSI Sandeep Shinde drove the couple away from the police station, they alleged.