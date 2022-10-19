Fraudster in crypto trading cheating case arrested

Aurangabad

A fraudster cheating a man from Kannad tehsil in name of crypto currency trading of Rs 71,000 was arrested by Aurangabad rural cyber police from Surat in Gujarat. The arrested has been identified as Syed Mohd Unesmia Hafiz (Alqureshi Apartment, Surat, Gujarat).

Police said, complainant lodged a complaint with Kannad police that he has been duped of Rs 71,000 on the lure of lucrative profit on the investment in crypto trading. However, he was cheated by the fraudsters.

Cyber police station PI Ashok Ghuge, PSI Praveen Patil, Bharat Mane, Kailas Kamthe, Sandeep Varpe, Nitin Jadhav, Ravindra Lokhande, Savita Jaybhaye, Mukesh Wagh, Yogesh Darwante and Sheetal Khandagale investigated the technical evidence. The policce team stationed in Surat for three days and arrested Syed Mohd. He was produced before the court on Wednesday and has been remanded in the police custody for two days.