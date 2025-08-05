Fraudster posing as Dubai businessman cheat farmers for Rs 50 lakh
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 5, 2025 20:00 IST2025-08-05T20:00:03+5:302025-08-05T20:00:03+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man who posed as a Dubai-based businessman and promised to bring crores in ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
A man who posed as a Dubai-based businessman and promised to bring crores in investment to expand businesses in India has turned out to have studied only up to the 12th standard. In a major breakthrough, Cidco police arrested Anil Govinda Shinde (resident of Pachora, District Jalgaon) in connection with a case of fraud, recovering valuables worth ₹23.5 lakh from him.
How the fraud happened
Chandrabhan Bapurao Watane (72, Bajajnagar) met Shinde in 2021-22 in Alandi. Shinde claimed to own multiple companies in Dubai and promised that if given ₹5 lakh, he would return ₹15 lakh in a short time.
Watane’s friend, Gautam Paikarao (Hatedi, in Partur), needed funds for his animal feed company, Samarth Farmer. Believing Shinde’s story, Watane arranged for a meeting between Paikarao and Shinde. Convinced of a potential return of ₹1.5 crore, the duo managed to collect and hand over ₹50 lakh to Shinde through relatives and acquaintances.
The escape and arrest
On the morning of March 18, 2025, as soon as Shinde received the ₹50 lakh in cash, he vanished from the city. Acting on orders from Senior Police Inspector Kundan Kumar Waghmare and API Yogesh Gaikwad started tracking Shinde. Upon receiving a tip that he would be returning to the city on a Sunday, the police laid a trap in the Cidco area and arrested him with the help of officers Subhash Shewale, Deepak Deshmukh, and Vishal Sonawane.
Fake businessman, real greed
Despite claiming to be a businessman with companies in Dubai, Shinde is only 12th pass. He created fake company documents, IT returns, and even provided blank ₹500 bonds to appear legitimate. After receiving the money, he even flaunted bundles of cash on social media.
Out of the ₹50 lakh, Shinde bought 2 gold rings; purchased a mobile phone worth ₹1.5 lakh; made a fixed deposit of ₹10 lakh and kept ₹10 lakh in cash, which has now been seized. Police are currently investigating if he has duped others using similar tactics. More arrests and recoveries may follow, said API Yogesh Gaikwad.Open in app