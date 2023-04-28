Fraudsters dupe customers by using fake website of Ambassador Hotel

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Fraudsters duped the customers through a fake website of Hotel Ajanta Ambassador of the city by booking their stay in the hotel. The cheating came to the fore when the customer reached the hotel after booking on the website. Based on the complaint lodged by the hotel management, a case has been registered with the Cidco police station under the sections of IT Act.

According to the complaint lodged by hotel manager Pradeep Maheshwari, a customer Rahul Ramteke told the hotel staff that he has booked a room in the hotel online on April 8. He had initially paid Rs 5,680 online from his bank account and later Rs 29,236. When the staff checked the booking on the website www.ambassadorindia.com, but when checked there was no booking in the name of Ramteke. He told the staff that he has booked a room on the website ambassadorajantahotels.on.drv.tw.

Similarly, on April 23, a customer named Hashmi came to the hotel and told that he has booked a room on the website and paid Rs 4,063 for it. When checked there was no booking with the hotel in this name. When the management realized that the fraudsters have duped the customers by using fake website, a complaint was lodged. PI Sambhaji Pawar is further investigating the case.