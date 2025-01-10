Fraudulent deal sparks Kidnapping, Brothers Arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A business deal involving an Rs 8 lakh gold transaction spiralled into a shocking kidnapping drama, leading to the arrest of two brothers from Dwarwadi on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Narayan Sormare (28) and Rishikesh Sormare (21). The dramatic incident unfolded on Thursday afternoon when Shaikh Jalaluddin, a gold jeweller from West Bengal, was kidnapped by Narayan after a dispute over a previous business deal. The tension stemmed from a transaction involving Mushtaq Shaikh, a mutual acquaintance, and Narayan, where an eight-lakh-rupee payment was at the centre of the conflict. Jalaluddin had stepped in to mediate, but Mushtaq had gone missing for over two months. Frustrated, Narayan took matters into his own hands and abducted Jalaluddin around 12.30 pm on Thursday. In a twist of fate, Rishikesh’s phone fell during the struggle, which led to police intervention and the thwarting of the kidnapping plot. As the police closed in, Jalaluddin was released on the road.

Attempt at Settlement, Brothers Sent to Jail

Along with the Sormare brothers, three others named Shekhar, Chetan, and Krishna were in the car but have since fled. They tried to negotiate with Jalaluddin, but their actions caused a commotion in the city police department between 12.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Furthermore, the entire incident was captured on CCTV. As a result, City Chowk police filed a formal case and arrested the Sormare brothers. The court has remanded them in police custody until January 12, according to Sub-Inspector Nivrutti Gayke.