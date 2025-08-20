Free AI courses on Swayam to boost future skills

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Ministry of Education has recently launched five free Artificial Intelligence (AI) courses on the Swayam Portal to equip students with skills in rising-demand areas.

The platform, offering learning from school to postgraduate levels, ensures access to high-quality education at no cost. The courses include AI/ML Using Python (36 hours), Cricket Analytics with AI (25 hours), AI in Physics (45 hours), AI in Accounting (45 hours), and AI in Chemistry (45 hours). Designed by experts, including IIT Madras faculty, the programs cover practical applications from data science and sports analytics to physics, commerce, and drug design. Each course concludes with an assessment, enabling students to earn certification. With AI reshaping industries, the initiative is expected to benefit students aiming for careers in technology, innovation, and research.