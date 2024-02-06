Free bypass surgery in GMCH after two months!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) administration will start performing free-of-cost bypass surgery on the poor and needy patients in a couple of months. The newly joined nurses are undergoing training. Till then the administration is planning to set up an operation theatre to start performing the bypass surgeries soon.

It may be noted that the Super Speciality Hospital at GMCH performs angiography and angioplasty and provides major relief to cardiac patients. There are many patients who need bypass surgery instead of angioplasty. Hence the needy patients are impatiently waiting to start the surgery facility. GMCH’s dean Dr Shivaji Sukre and officer on special duty (OSD) of Super Speciality Hospital Dr Sudhir Chaudhary are trying their best to start the facility soon.

3 operation theatres soon

Imay be noted that a batch of 68 nurses and brothers have been attached to the super speciality hospital. They have been sent on training for three months after their appointments. One month training has been completed and two months more are left. “Till then the hospital has started planning on upgrading the operation theatre. The operation theatres for Urology,

Plastic Surgery and NeuroSurgery will also be started soon. The planning on deploying the required manpower including Class IV personnel, security guard and resident doctors is underway,”said Dr Chaudhary.